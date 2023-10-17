Pakistani Apple lovers and tech-savvies are always thrilled to get their hands on the latest products despite the fact that iPhones are costlier than most of the phones in the market, but that does not stop people from getting their hands on new devices.
Despite the huge price of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the new phones are flying off the shelves.
In Pakistan, authorities come with stern legislation to generate funds by imposing heavy taxes on high-end devices.
Amid the soaring demand, several commercial banks are offering Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro on zero markup installments.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB Installments
|Model
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
|3 month Installment Plan
|PKR 204,666 Per Month
|6 month Installment Plan
|PKR102,333 Per Month
|9 month Installment Plan
|PKR68,222 Per Month
|12 month Installment Plan
|PKR51,157 Per Month
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB Installments
|Model
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB
|6 month Installment Plan
|PKR107,750 Per Month
|9 month Installment Plan
|PKR71,833 Per Month
|12 month Installment Plan
|PKR53,875 Per Month
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB Installments
|Model
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
|3 month Installment Plan
|PKR 220,000 Per Month
|6 month Installment Plan
|PKR110,000 Per Month
|9 month Installment Plan
|PKR73,330 Per Month
|12 month Installment Plan
|PK55,000 Per Month
