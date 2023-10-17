Pakistani Apple lovers and tech-savvies are always thrilled to get their hands on the latest products despite the fact that iPhones are costlier than most of the phones in the market, but that does not stop people from getting their hands on new devices.

Despite the huge price of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the new phones are flying off the shelves.

In Pakistan, authorities come with stern legislation to generate funds by imposing heavy taxes on high-end devices.

Amid the soaring demand, several commercial banks are offering Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro on zero markup installments.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB Installments

Model Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 3 month Installment Plan PKR 204,666 Per Month 6 month Installment Plan PKR102,333 Per Month 9 month Installment Plan PKR68,222 Per Month 12 month Installment Plan PKR51,157 Per Month

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB Installments

Model Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB 6 month Installment Plan PKR107,750 Per Month 9 month Installment Plan PKR71,833 Per Month 12 month Installment Plan PKR53,875 Per Month

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB Installments