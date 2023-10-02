Tech giant Apple has rolled out iPhone 15 series, and people are looking to get their hands on high end devices.
Tech savvies and Apple lovers in Pakistan are excited to get their hands on new Apple devices however the price of new phones are flying off the shelves.
In Pakistan, the price of Apple iPhone 15 Lineup just crossed all previous price tags mark and the lowest price of these devices will cost Rs431,999.
Apple iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Apple iPhone 15
|Rs107,325
|Rs130,708
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus
|Rs113,075
|Rs137,033
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro
|Rs122,275
|Rs147,153
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Rs131,130
|Rs156,893
iPhone 15 Price in Pakistan
The expected price of the Apple iphone 15 is around Rs431,999 while the high-end devices will cost around Rs6lacs.
