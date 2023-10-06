Apple came up with iPhone 15 series this year, and the premium phones are faster, and hold better cameras, but overall specs are not very exciting, especially in this price bracket.

Tech savvies and Apple lovers around the world are excited to get their hands on new Apple devices as iPhone 15 devices are said to be versatile, strongest, and faster than their predecessors. iPhone 15 is coming with a 6.1-inch display with Super Retina XDR OLED tech that offers a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels. Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.

Engineered with an A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 offers no-glitch performance. As a classic Lightning port with a universal USB-C port, the Pro models are the first devices with 10Gbps transfer speeds that will help you share pictures and videos instantly.

Top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with top-notch cameras including a 48-megapixel shooter that aced taking clicks in low-light. Users are able to shoot at multiple focal lengths within the main camera, besides getting 5x optical zoom. Apple iPhone 15 Pro captures spatial video, the option for 3D content.

In Pakistan, the price of Apple iPhone 15 Lineup just crossed all previous price tag marks.

Price of Non-PTA iPhone 15

Model Variant Price iPhone 15 128 GB Rs236,000 iPhone 15 256 GB Rs265,500 iPhone 15 512 GB Rs324,600 iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB Rs265,500 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB Rs295,000 iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB Rs354,000 iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB Rs295,000 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB Rs324,600 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB Rs383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 128 GB Rs354,100 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB Rs442,700

PTA Tax on iPhone 15