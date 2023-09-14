Apple has announced the iPhone 15 lineup in its flagship annual event and the upcoming devices surely managed to grab all the attention with its blasting features.

Tech savvies and Apple lovers around the world are excited to get their hands on new Apple devices as iPhone 15 devices are said to be versatile, strongest, and faster than their predecessors.

In Pakistan, the price of Apple iPhone 15 Lineup just crossed all previous price tags mark and the lowest price of these devices will cost Rs431,999.

Apple iPhone 15 PTA Tax Payable