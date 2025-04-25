iPhone 15, 16 Custom Duty in Pakistan April 2025 Update

KARACHI – Custom values of Apple iPhone 16, 15 and previous models have been announced by Pakistan Customs, starting at Rs168,000 which goes all the way to over Rs4lac for top of the line.

DG Customs Valuation made changes to how much people have to pay when importing iPhones and other high-end devices under Valuation Ruling 1909 of 2025 on over 180 models, including latest iPhone 16 and 15 – which are already expensive devices.

The recent update adds new categories for the iPhone 16 and also allows older models to lose some value (depreciation) because they are now outdated and no longer match current market prices. For iPhone 16 series, customs duties range from Rs186,000 for 128GB iPhone 16 model, up to Rs412,549 for the 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Custom Duty in Pakistan

Model Storage Custom Duty iPhone 16 128GB 186,100 iPhone 16 256GB 214,500 iPhone 16 512GB 268,250 iPhone 16c 128GB 165,500 iPhone 16e 256GB 193,400 iPhone 16c 512GB 249,500 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 214,400 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 243,000 iPhone 16 Plus 512GB 294,500 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 246,400 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 274,500 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 330,500 iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 387,800 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 300,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 358,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 412,500

iPhone 15 Custom Duty in Pakistan

Model Storage Custom Duty iPhone 15 128GB 168,600 iPhone 15 256GB 193,368 iPhone 15 512GB 241,460 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 193,368 iPhone 15 Plus 256GB 218,580 iPhone 15 Plus 512GB 265,245 iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 221,190 iPhone 15 Pro 256GB 246,480 iPhone 15 Pro 512GB 298,860

The change came after the Directorate received requests from customs officers in Islamabad and other stakeholders asking for an update to the old rule. The previous rule was over a year old and no longer reflected the current market value of the phones.

Some older iPhone models needed depreciation, it said, as Directorate held several meetings with industry experts and looked at 90 days of import data and relevant documents. This updated valuation is expected to impact iPhone pricing and imports in Pakistan, making the customs values better match the prices seen globally.