iPhone 15, 16 Custom Duty in Pakistan April 2025 Update

KARACHI – Custom values of Apple iPhone 16, 15 and previous models have been announced by Pakistan Customs, starting at Rs168,000 which goes all the way to over Rs4lac for top of the line.
DG Customs Valuation made changes to how much people have to pay when importing iPhones and other high-end devices under Valuation Ruling 1909 of 2025 on over 180 models, including latest iPhone 16 and 15 – which are already expensive devices.
The recent update adds new categories for the iPhone 16 and also allows older models to lose some value (depreciation) because they are now outdated and no longer match current market prices. For iPhone 16 series, customs duties range from Rs186,000 for 128GB iPhone 16 model, up to Rs412,549 for the 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max.
iPhone 16 Custom Duty in Pakistan
|Model
|Storage
|Custom Duty
|iPhone 16
|128GB
|186,100
|iPhone 16
|256GB
|214,500
|iPhone 16
|512GB
|268,250
|iPhone 16c
|128GB
|165,500
|iPhone 16e
|256GB
|193,400
|iPhone 16c
|512GB
|249,500
|iPhone 16 Plus
|128GB
|214,400
|iPhone 16 Plus
|256GB
|243,000
|iPhone 16 Plus
|512GB
|294,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|128GB
|246,400
|iPhone 16 Pro
|256GB
|274,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|512GB
|330,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|1TB
|387,800
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256GB
|300,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|512GB
|358,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|1TB
|412,500
iPhone 15 Custom Duty in Pakistan
|Model
|Storage
|Custom Duty
|iPhone 15
|128GB
|168,600
|iPhone 15
|256GB
|193,368
|iPhone 15
|512GB
|241,460
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128GB
|193,368
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256GB
|218,580
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512GB
|265,245
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128GB
|221,190
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256GB
|246,480
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512GB
|298,860
The change came after the Directorate received requests from customs officers in Islamabad and other stakeholders asking for an update to the old rule. The previous rule was over a year old and no longer reflected the current market value of the phones.
Some older iPhone models needed depreciation, it said, as Directorate held several meetings with industry experts and looked at 90 days of import data and relevant documents. This updated valuation is expected to impact iPhone pricing and imports in Pakistan, making the customs values better match the prices seen globally.
Apple iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16 Updated Rates in Pakistan April 2025 Update