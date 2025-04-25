Indian air force ridiculed after ‘Bombing’ own People amid Tensions with Pakistan

SHIVPURI – Another embarrassing blunder from Indian Air Force became the subject of international ridicule after a fighter jet accidentally dropped aerial store on civilian area in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

Indian media claimed no casualties in the hilarious yet deadly incident, but some posts on social media reported massive damage and deaths and the destruction of several homes, which sparked outrage among locals. Social media is flooded with memes, sarcastic commentary, and biting criticism, branding the IAF as a force that needs more training than targets.

In a post, Indian air force regrets damage caused today to property on the ground by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an aircraft. It also mentioned forming an inquiry into the incident.

Indian forces – which usually faced ire for blunders – come under fire by own people over shocking level of incompetence, especially at time when the country is facing mounting tensions with Pakistan. “If the IAF can’t distinguish between enemy territory and its own people, what confidence can the public have in its defense capabilities?” asked social media users said.

Amid viral trends, US-based political influencer posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling the incident “the first casualties of the 2025 India-Pakistan war,” further fueling speculation and satire worldwide.

Netizens are calling incident disgraceful failure, pointing to glaring flaws in training, oversight, and basic operational discipline. This isn’t just a mistake — it’s a catastrophic failure of protocol, and it’s made India’s air defense look like a joke on the global stage.

As investigations continue, the Indian public is demanding answers, accountability, and immediate reforms. For now, though, the IAF is battling not just the fallout of the incident — but a bruised reputation that may take years to repair.

Pakistan-India Tensions

Tensions are all time high between Pakistan and India and Islamabad has taken retaliatory actions against India, including closing its airspace, after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistani denied any involvement in the attack, calling it “orchestrated”. Islamabad also warned that any attempt by India to divert water from the Indus River would be seen as an “act of war” following India’s withdrawal from a key water-sharing agreement.

Indian Prime Minister Modi vowed to hunt down the attackers, and authorities in Kashmir have identified three suspects, two of whom are reportedly Pakistani nationals.