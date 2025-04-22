iPhone 17 Leaks show New Design, Surprising Features, Expected Price in Pakistan

CUPERTINO – Launch of next Apple device, iPhone 17, is still months away but fans are excited for launch of next flagship phone as Leaks show changes in design, smarter features, and expected Price.

iPhone 17 series will be launched this September, and all phones including top of line iPhone 17 Pro Max, are said to witness major hardware and design upgrades, especially on Pro models.

iPhone 17 Leaked Pictures

Ahead of launch, Tech tipster shared pictures of iPhone 17 Pro’s case design, which hint at completely reworked rear camera module. The model will be thicker than its predecessor, possibly to accommodate a larger battery—fueling rumors of improved battery life.

Courtesy: MajinBuOfficial/X.com

These leaked pictures of iPhone 17 show possible shift in Apple’s design philosophy, with more pronounced and sleeker camera layout. While some users are excited, others have voiced preference for the rumored dual-tone finish that has yet to be seen in any leaked visual.

iPhone 17 Specs

iPhone 17 lineup is expected to run on Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process. The chip promises improved AI capabilities, power efficiency, and enhanced multitasking performance.

Courtesy: MajinBuOfficial/X.com

Camera Upgrades

A standout rumor involves a complete overhaul of the rear camera panel. Dual recording capability (simultaneous front and rear video capture) could be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Improved low-light performance and next-gen sensors are also expected. The Pro models may debut a vapor chamber cooling system—a first for iPhones—aimed at reducing overheating during high-performance tasks and extended usage.

6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen (Pro Max), with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Thinner bezels and new titanium build could contribute to a lighter, sleeker feel.

iPhone 17 Storage

256GB base storage for Pro models.

Up to 2TB storage for advanced users and content creators.

iPhone 17 lineup will ship with iOS 19, expected to heavily emphasize on-device AI. Apple is reportedly focusing on private, intelligent features—enhancing areas like photography, productivity, and accessibility through machine learning.

iPhone 17 Expected Price

While official pricing hasn’t been revealed, reports suggest iPhone 17 Pro Max Starting price is around $1,199.

In Pakistan, prices are expected to land between Rs 570,000–575,000 for Pro Max. Rs 350,000 for the standard iPhone 17.

Social media has been divided over the new direction. Some users are excited by the potential of the camera and performance enhancements, while others remain skeptical, particularly about the rumored design choices.