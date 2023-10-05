Tech giant Apple dominates the mobile phone industry globally, and in Western nation, the company holds healthy share. While Apple leads in its home market of North America, the company is keep growing in Pakistan.

As the company rolled out its iPhone 15, Apple lovers still hold previous models including iPhone X, and iPhone 7. Among the iPhone series, the model X remained famous for several reasons including its design innovation. X marked a significant departure from previous iPhone designs with its edge-to-edge Super Retina display and removal of the physical home button.

It was Apple’s first device to get facial recognition technology that replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X was praised for its vibrant colors and high resolution.

The two-lens camera system in Apple X remained offers perfect image stabilization and Portrait Mode received positive reviews for its photography capabilities while the device also supported wireless charging, allowing users to charge their devices without plugging in a cable. iPhone X originally ran iOS 11 and was eligible for software updates.

Pakistani tax collection authorities introduced various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone X Price Pakistan 2023

Apple iPhone X is available in market in a range of Rs40,000-Rs60,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.

Apple iPhone X Max Price 2023

Apple iPhone X Max is available in range of Rs50,000-Rs80,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.

Apple iPhone X 64GB latest PTA Tax 2023

Apple iPhone X (64GB) On Passport PKR 68,250 On ID Card PKR 87,750

Apple iPhone X 128GB latest PTA Tax 2023