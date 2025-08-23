Internet Speed in Pakistan to improve with 3 New Submarine Cables

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to witnesss digital boost as Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that three brand-new submarine cables are being laid down to give Pakistanis faster, more reliable internet.

IT Minister said wihout modern tech infra-structure, there can be no progress in today’s world. The minister said while talking to the media. She assured that this major step will not only improve internet connectivity but also open new doors for investment and innovation in the country.

Pakistan’s digital growth is already breaking records as 10 million new mobile users joined in just the past year.

As of 2025, total number of mobile subscribers now crossed 200 million in Pakistan while the usage of internet has jumped by 25% in the last two years. Most excitingly, 8 million women came online for the very first time in what is said to be a big step towards digital inclusion.

Experts say the rapid growth shows Pakistanis are ready for the future, and with the new submarine cables, the dream of high-speed, uninterrupted internet is about to come true.

Pakistan’s Internet Woes

The South Asian nation ranked first worldwide for financial losses from internet shutdowns last year, suffering damages of ₨45000 crore.

The most disruptive incident was February 8 election-day blackout, which delayed result transmissions and cast doubts over general polls. Later, X Twitter was banned, while WhatsApp, Instagram, faced repeated suspensions. Regional blackouts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also imposed during protests and exams.

A Chinese-style national firewall was rolled out midyear, slowing internet traffic. Authorities simultaneously launched a crackdown on VPNs, blocking most services and requiring registration or licenses, making it harder for users to bypass censorship.

With internet speeds among the lowest globally and censorship entrenched, analysts caution that Pakistan’s digital future is at risk unless shutdowns and restrictions are reversed.