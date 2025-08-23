Gold wraps up week with Rs4,100 Jump in Pakistan; Check Latest Gold Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan ended the week on a strong note, recording sharp rise of Rs4,100 per tola on Saturday. With this jump, the per tola rate reached Rs359,800, while the 10-gram price climbed by Rs3,515 to settle at Rs308,470.

The domestic bullion market displayed heavy fluctuations throughout the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Price per Tola 23-Aug-2025 Rs. 359,800 22-Aug-2025 Rs. 355,700 21-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,200 20-Aug-2025 Rs. 355,200 19-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,600 18-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,700 16-Aug-2025 Rs. 356,200 15-Aug-2025 Rs. 357,100 13-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,100 12-Aug-2025 Rs. 358,300

Rates hovered at Rs358,300 per tola on August 12, eased slightly to Rs358,100 on August 13, and dipped further to Rs357,100 and Rs356,200 on August 15 and 16, respectively.

A rebound followed mid-week at Rs357,700 on August 18, though prices remained choppy at Rs356,600 on August 19, Rs355,200 on August 20, Rs357,200 on August 21, and Rs355,700 on August 22.

In the international market, gold prices also advanced, rising by $41 per ounce to close at $3,371 per ounce, supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing market uncertainty.