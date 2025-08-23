Saturday, August 23, 2025

Bangladesh welcomes Pak FM Ishaq Dar in first high-level visit in over a decade

DHAKA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar landed in Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day official visit to Bangladesh.

The deputy premier was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During his visit, Mr Dar is scheduled to hold meetings with Bangladeshi leaders, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, discussions will cover the full spectrum of bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Dar’s trip was originally planned for April but was postponed amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The two sides later agreed on the new schedule through mutual consultations.

