By Safdar Sajjad Executive Director, Sunridge Foods

Every man goes down to his death bearing in his hands only that which he has given away. (Persian Proverb)

Seen from any angle, the importance of charity for humanity is immeasurable. It serves as the fundamental support for societies, forming the central core of their values structure, and acting as the bedrock upon which they build. It provides a platform to elevate the quality of life within communities, especially for the marginalized and the less-privileged, and mitigating distress and suffering. And this has been the case throughout history, for thousands of years, across the globe. In numerous developing nations today, charity represents the essence of their being – a motivation for community engagement and a beacon of optimism guiding them toward advancement.

The origin of the International Day of Charity dates back to 2011 when it was initiated by Hungarian civil society with backing from the Hungarian Parliament and the government. Its purpose was to elevate awareness, orchestrate distinctive events, and thereby foster a stronger sense of unity, social accountability, and widespread endorsement of charitable actions. The date selected for this occasion, the 5th of September, holds significance as it commemorates the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts in addressing poverty and suffering, issues that also pose a challenge to peace.

In the context of Pakistan, a multitude of charitable initiatives are available through various organizations. These efforts encompass a wide range of areas, including education, healthcare, skill enhancement, and addressing societal challenges. There exists a compelling requirement to channel substantial charitable endeavors toward these domains.

In the realm of philanthropy, Pakistan stands out as a magnanimous nation. It dedicates over one percent of its GDP to charitable endeavors, a percentage that places it alongside more affluent countries like the United Kingdom and Canada. A study carried out by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy unveils that Pakistanis contribute approximately PKR 240 billion (almost 800 million U.S. dollars at current exchange rate) annually to charitable causes. This is a substantial amount, which reflects the deeply ingrained compassion and empathy of our people for less-privileged fellow beings. This culture of generosity is further propelled by Islamic principles that emphasize giving, encompassing concepts like Zakat, Sadaqa, and Fitrana.

Although charity is well-established in our country, there is always the need to do more, given both our huge population, and its high annual growth rate. Add to this the economic downturn and the high inflation, resulting in more people slipping below the poverty line.

Hunger is perhaps one of the greatest evils in any society. Thus, charitable contributions of food to those who are hungry and less fortunate represents a powerful and impactful form of giving. It directly addresses the basic human need for sustenance, offering nourishment and indeed, life itself, to individuals struggling to manage even one meal a day. This act of kindness not only provides immediate relief but also carries a deep sense of empathy and solidarity with those who are facing challenges in accessing essential resources. By sharing food, individuals and communities extend a helping hand to alleviate hunger, promote dignity, and foster a sense of unity and compassion within society.

Malnutrition, especially among children, can lead to stunted growth, cognitive impairments, and susceptibility to diseases. Donated food helps combat malnutrition, allowing children to develop properly physically and mentally. Furthermore, sufficient food consumption supplies the necessary energy for daily tasks such as work, school, and household responsibilities. This energy enables adults to maintain productivity and allows children to engage actively in their educational pursuits.

Given all the above, it is incumbent on everyone – individuals, groups, institutions, and not least businesses (and more particularly food-related businesses), to not only enhance their charitable contributions, but also streamline and target their giving, for higher impact and to avoid any possibility of wastage, especially where food donations are concerned. For example, food donations should be of fortified food. Distribution can be through partner NGOs, specializing in community welfare. Registering recipients and doing a discreet background check without embarrassing anyone, can ensure that food donations are not misused, in terms of deceitfully being collected by unscrupulous elements for subsequent selling off the products in the market.

The International Day of Charity serves to remind us every year of our undeniable moral responsibility to help others in dire need, not only on this Day, but throughout the year. Our giving must be without any intention or effort to seek recompense in any form. It must be entirely altruistic, in spirit and in action.