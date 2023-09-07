ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ministry of Finance has responded to a notification circulating on social media about the discontinuation of a Rs5,000 banknote.

The clarification comes as a notification doing rounds on internet stated “In pursuance of sub-section (2) of Section 323 of Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860), the Federal Government is pleased to announce a significant policy change aimed at strengthening the financial system and curbing illicit financial activities. With effect from September 30, 2023, the use, possession, and circulation of Rs 5000 currency notes will be banned throughout the country.”

The text in the sham notification sent people into frenzy who took to social media to find the reality.

As the issue appeared in social media trends, the Federal Ministry of Finance turned down the ban proposal of Rs5,000 currency notes, saying the notification circulating in this regard is fake.

It said Finance Ministry issued no such notification.

Caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi, also trashed the reports, saying that the government will take action against the elements spreading such “false information”.

The recent buzz is not one such event as there are several fake rumours spread over the demonetization of any bank note and State Bank had to issue clarification several times.