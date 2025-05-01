AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Initially not picked in PSL X Player Draft, Farhan plays key role in United’s success

LAHORE – Defending champions Islamabad United are table-toppers of HBL PSL X with 10 points after winning five of their six matches.

Sahibzada Farhan was initially not picked in the HBL PSL Player Draft. He was selected after he top-scored in the recently concluded National T20 Cup.

He scored 605 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. The Peshawar Region player scored at a staggering strike rate of 189.66 and an average of 121.

In the ongoing edition of HBL PSL, Farhan has scored 245 runs from six outings at a strike-rate of 161.18, with one century and a half-century.

Farhan shed light on his recent form and what areas he has been working on. Sahibzada Farhan recalled, “I had performed well in the National T20, and I knew there were some places available in the teams. I would like to give credit to Islamabad United for picking me first.”

Regarding the role given to him by United, he said: “They have given me a free hand and allowed me to play my natural game. Sometimes, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha talk to me in the nets, but I am trying to execute the shots which I have played in the previous events.”

Reflected on his journey with Islamabad United, Farhan said, “Islamabad United is not a new side for me. I have played for them twice before and know Shadab both as a captain and as a player. I am enjoying my time here and trying to improve my batting with each passing day.”

On United’s success so far in the tournament, he ruled out complacency and said, “We are not going to relax after winning five matches. The tournament is still on and we are focused on qualifying for the play-offs.”

Staff Report

