Alizeh Shah expresses deep distress over death rumours

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has expressed deep distress over fake death rumours and media behavior, revealing that news channels contacted her parents to inquire about her death after she took a break from Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress condemned the spread of fake rumors and the invasive actions of some media outlets. She clarified that following her decision to temporarily leave Instagram, she had updated her bio to state “Not Dead,” yet misinformation continued to circulate, sparking widespread concern among the fans and prompting news channels to reach out to her family for confirmation.

“No one can imagine the pain of hearing such things, especially for my mother,” Alizeh wrote. “Asking someone’s parents whether their child is dead is unimaginable,”.

Earlier, Alizeh had described social media as “a place worse than hell” and deleted all posts from her Instagram account, signaling a need for personal space. She has now stated that ongoing trolling, harsh criticism, and negative commentary have not only caused her immense psychological stress but have also begun to impact her physically.

“Things have gone beyond tolerance,” she added. “I am mentally and now physically exhausted,”.

Alizeh Shah announced that she would be stepping away from both social media and mainstream media indefinitely to focus on her well-being. She also stated that she is uncertain about returning to the entertainment industry or resuming work in television dramas anytime soon.

Appealing for empathy, the actress urged media outlets and social media users to stop spreading falsehoods and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.