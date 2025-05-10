Indian Media spread false propaganda about PSL X postponement

Indian media started circulating false reports regarding the postponement of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied Pakistan permission to hold PSL matches in Dubai.

However, contrary to the claims, the decision to postpone the tournament was made by the PSL administration on the direct instructions of the Pakistani government.

The sources said that the Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) attempt to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Dubai was firmly rejected by UAE authorities just a day earlier. The rejection reportedly sparked strong resentment in India.

Senior Dubai officials reportedly told IPL organizers in clear terms that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had already booked the venues for PSL, leaving no room for IPL matches during the same period.

Earlier, the PCB had officially announced plans to hold the remaining PSL matches in Dubai.

However, due to the rising tensions between Pakistan and India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged that the tournament be halted in light of the regional situation — leading to the postponement of PSL.