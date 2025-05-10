World Test Championship 2027: India may in trouble due to Pakistan’s qualification for hosting

LAHORE – As geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan continue to impact international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring the possibility of hosting the final of the 2027 ICC World Test Championship. However, the bid may face a significant hurdle — Pakistan’s potential qualification for the final.

According to media reports, the BCCI is preparing to submit a formal bid to host the event, marking the first time India would stage the final of the prestigious Test tournament. But if Pakistan qualifies for the 2027 final, the match may need to be relocated to a neutral venue, as Pakistan has maintained a firm stance against playing in India due to ongoing security and diplomatic concerns.

The cricketing rivalry between the two nations has been restricted to ICC events and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments. There have been no bilateral series between India and Pakistan since 2012-13, with political tensions and security concerns cited as key reasons.

A similar situation emerged recently when India raised objections over Pakistan hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it would refuse to play any ICC events scheduled in India until at least 2027, unless matches are held at neutral venues.

The first two World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023 were both held in England, providing a neutral and widely accepted location for all competing teams.

Should India secure the hosting rights for 2027, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may be forced to make contingency plans if both traditional rivals qualify — a scenario that could once again test the governing body’s commitment to neutrality and inclusivity in global cricket.