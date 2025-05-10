Pakistan, India tensions: Cancellation of just one IPL match causes how much loss to BCCI?

The cancellation of just one IPL match is causing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) losses of approximately INR125 crore (INR) per match due to lost broadcast rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

With four matches canceled so far, losses have already crossed INR500 crore, and if the tournament is fully scrapped, the losses could exceed INR3,000 crore.

The growing hostility between the two nuclear-armed neighbors has led to the suspension of both IPL 2025 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to media reports, the ripple effects of the conflict have severely disrupted the cricketing calendar and commercial arrangements.

The franchise owners are reportedly alarmed by the mounting financial losses, and several sponsors are reconsidering or threatening to terminate their contracts.

The sources said that the Modi government is facing immense internal and international pressure following its military failure in the face of Pakistani retaliation including the destruction of military outposts and Rafale fighter jets after the Pahalgam incident.

In an effort to divert attention from these setbacks, the Indian government has been forced into damage control including the suspension of the IPL.

In a dramatic turn of events yesterday, an IPL match was halted mid-game, and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium, triggering panic and fear among both the players and the fans.

