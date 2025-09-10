Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav faces criticism for handshake with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi

Suryakumar Yadav Faces Criticism For Handshake With Acc President Mohsin Naqvi

NEW DEHLI – Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has faced criticism after shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, during the unveiling ceremony of the Asia Cup trophy.

The handshake drew attention in Indian media and quickly became a talking point on social media, where users voiced strong reactions. Some critics described the gesture as inappropriate, pointing to Naqvi’s political role and past statements against India.

Several social media users questioned Yadav’s decision, while others accused him of showing disregard for national sentiment.

The controversy continues to spark debate online, with opinions divided over whether the Indian captain’s handshake should be viewed as a routine courtesy or a diplomatic misstep.

Atal, Omarzai shine as Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 opener

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer