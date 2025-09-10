Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav faces criticism for handshake with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi

NEW DEHLI – Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has faced criticism after shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, during the unveiling ceremony of the Asia Cup trophy.

The handshake drew attention in Indian media and quickly became a talking point on social media, where users voiced strong reactions. Some critics described the gesture as inappropriate, pointing to Naqvi’s political role and past statements against India.

An Indian Captain posing for pictures & shaking hands with the Federal Home Minister of Pakistan is peak shamelessness on BCCI’s part. Mohsin Naqvi has blood on his hands and was calling for India’s destruction during Op Sindoor!! #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zZXa4ig595 — Atishay Jain (@AtishayyJain96) September 9, 2025

Several social media users questioned Yadav’s decision, while others accused him of showing disregard for national sentiment.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav handshake with Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi who recently given India a threat after Operation Sindoor. I don’t know how these people see their faces in mirror. They kill our innocent people & here we are handshaking with them. Shameful!! pic.twitter.com/QXZCHpMmcb — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 9, 2025

The controversy continues to spark debate online, with opinions divided over whether the Indian captain’s handshake should be viewed as a routine courtesy or a diplomatic misstep.