Top winners of 40000 prize bond September 2025 draw announced

KARACHI –The National Savings Centre (NSC) Peshawar has announced the top winners of first and second prizes of Rs40,000 prize bond draw for September 2025 on Wednesday.

The draw was conducted at 10 pm when the lucky winners who grabbed the top prizes were revealed.

Each bond has a unique alpha-numeric number where the alpha denotes the series and the number reflects bond serial number, providing equal chances to win the mega prizes.

40000 Prize Bond Prize Amount

1st Prize: 1 prize of Rs80,000,000

2nd Prize: 3 prizes of Rs30,000,000 each

3rd Prize: 660 prizes of Rs. 500,000 each

40000 Prize Bond Draw Winners September 2025

The first prize of Rs80 million has been grabbed by holder of the prize bond number 095187 while three second prizes of Rs30 million each have been won by 529927, 627732 and 771967.

Tax Deduction

As per the government policy, the premium prize bonds and profit earned on them are exempted from compulsory deduction of Zakat.

However, withholding tax on both the profit and prize money shall be applicable as per the prevailing rate notified by the federal government.

Persons, who are filers, are subject to 15 percent withholding tax while it is 30% for non-filers.