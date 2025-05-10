Indian aggression: A threat to global peace

THE recent attack by India on Pakistan’s civilian population is a grave concern for regional stability and international peace.

On May 7, 2025, India launched a midnight assault on civilian areas in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, killing 26 innocent civilians, including children.

This blatant violation of international law underscores the urgent need for global attention and intervention.

India claimed the attack was in retaliation for an alleged Pakistan-sponsored terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

However, no concrete evidence was provided to justify this act of aggression.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force acted swiftly and decisively, neutralizing five Indian fighter jets attempting to enter Pakistani airspace.

This remarkable response echoed the valour demonstrated by Pakistani forces in past conflicts, such as the 1965 war, when pilot A.A. Alam famously downed seven Indian aircraft within minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has been marked by rising religious intolerance and aggressive nationalism.

His alignment with extremist ideologies has marginalized minorities and escalated tensions with neighboring countries.

Modi’s confrontational policies, particularly in Kashmir, have drawn criticism both domestically and internationally, raising serious concerns about the future of peace in South Asia.

The continued targeting of civilian populations and religious sites by Indian forces, especially in Kashmir, is alarming and unacceptable.

These actions not only violate the Geneva Conventions but also contravene multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Despite these violations, the UN has remained largely silent, raising questions about its impartiality and effectiveness in ensuring global peace and justice.

According to Chapter VII of the UN Charter, any country that defies UN resolutions and engages in aggression can face diplomatic isolation and economic sanctions.

Yet, India continues its actions without consequence.

The international community, particularly neutral and peace-loving nations, must take a firm stand and call for accountability.

Diplomatic avenues, including the International Court of Justice, should be pursued to address the unlawful killing of civilians.

The internal political landscape of India is also shifting, with increasing calls for secularism, tolerance and democratic values.

India’s diverse communities—including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians—deserve protection and equal rights under the law.

It is essential for Indian civil society, political opposition and minority groups to raise their voices against policies that endanger social cohesion and regional peace.

The situation in Kashmir remains volatile.

The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has further complicated the dispute, undermining the trust of the Kashmiri people and fueling unrest.

Dialogue, not force, is the only viable path forward.

Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed nations, and any miscalculation or escalation could lead to catastrophic consequences for the entire region—and potentially the world.

In these critical times, it is imperative to emphasize diplomacy over aggression, peace over hostility and justice over oppression.

Leaders, scholars and global institutions must work collectively to de-escalate tensions and uphold the principles of international law.

Only then can South Asia—and the world—hope for a future free from the shadow of war.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in New York. ([email protected])