India storm into Champions Trophy final with victory over Australia

DUBAI – Dominant India secured their spot in ICC Champions Trophy final for third consecutive time, thumping Australia by four wickets in semi-final clash at Dubai International Cricket Ground.

Chasing a target of 265, Men in Blue completed run chase in 48.1 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls. This victory not only saw India equal their highest successful run chase in Champions Trophy history, matching their 265-run chase against Bangladesh in 2017, but also ended a 3-3 deadlock in knockout encounters between the two teams in ICC white-ball tournaments.

Kangaroos set competitive total of 264 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Captain Steve Smith anchored the innings with 73 runs, while wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey added a crucial 61. Despite an early setback with Cooper Connolly’s dismissal, Smith and Carey’s partnerships helped Australia recover.

Shami shines with three wickets, with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claiming two each. Australia ended their innings at 264 all out in 49.3 overs.

India’s chase was marred by the early dismissals of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, Kohli steadied the ship and played a pivotal role in guiding his team toward the target. His performance saw him break multiple records, including becoming only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs in successful ODI chases, and surpassing Shikhar Dhawan to become India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

Kohli’s dismissal in the 43rd over left India with 22 runs still required. However, KL Rahul (42 not out) kept his cool and hit a six off Glenn Maxwell in the penultimate over to seal the win, sending India through to the final.

With this win, India will now look to extend their dominance as they prepare for the final showdown, aiming for their third Champions Trophy title.