Pakistani security forces thwart TTP Terror Attack on Bannu Cantt Checkpost; 6 Khawarij killed

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on a checkpost in Bannu Cantonment, killing at least six militants on Tuesday.

According to security sources, the militants attempted to breach checkposts using explosives-laden vehicles. However, swift and effective action by security officials neutralized the threat, preventing significant damage and loss of life.

Casualties were reported including women and children from the Bannu Cantonment, but the situation was quickly brought under control as forces responded in time. Militants targeted area with vehicle-borne explosives, typically timed just before Iftar, but this attempt was foiled by vigilant security personnel. Authorities have stepped up their security operations in the region to prevent further attacks and ensure public safety.

Bannu Cantt Attack

Suicide attacks caused severe damage to nearby civilian homes and a mosque, per reports, as it shattered roofs and doors of nearby premises.

The blasts occurred during a time when locals were preparing for Iftar, causing widespread panic. Officials said fatalities were confirmed across two local government hospitals. The injuries were primarily caused by falling debris as walls and roofs collapsed following the explosions.

DPO confirmed that the explosions were followed by gunfire, and it is still uncertain whether the attackers attempted to breach the cantonment or if the explosions were an isolated attack. Meanwhile, emergency measures have been implemented in Bannu’s hospitals.

On the other hand, a militant group reportedly claimed responsibility for attack, although this has not been independently verified. The group is known to be affiliated with the banned terrorist organization of Hafiz Gul Bahadur. It is also believed to have carried out similar attacks in the past.

Last year, a suicide bombing targeted Pakistani Army supply depot in the city, resulting in the deaths of multiple soldiers and civilians.

This is a developing story, More Updates to follow on it…