AGL56.89▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK178.86▲ 4.58 (0.03%)BOP12.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.46▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML45.85▲ 1.63 (0.04%)DGKC119.29▲ 0.39 (0.00%)FCCL39.99▲ 0.22 (0.01%)FFL14.67▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC133.9▲ 2.11 (0.02%)HUMNL13.08▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.42▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP79.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)OGDC213.32▲ 1.56 (0.01%)PAEL41.86▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL9.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)PPL172.75▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL34.19▲ 1.03 (0.03%)PTC23.74▲ 0.51 (0.02%)SEARL93.25▲ 8.48 (0.10%)TELE7.98▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL31.07▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TPLP11.03▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET20.87▲ 0.66 (0.03%)TRG58.78▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY28.76▲ 0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.4▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Honda City 1.2 vs 1.5 Variants March 2025 Installment Plans in Pakistan

Honda City 1 2 Vs 1 5 Variants March 2025 Installment Plans In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Honda City continues to remain among hot favourite sedans, as the car, but the price remains over Rs4.5 million in Pakistan.

The sedan not only offers cutting-edge features but also delivers decent fuel efficiency and unmatched comfort. It continues to impress car buyers with its blend of reliability, comfort, and performance. The latest generation brings a refreshed design with sharp body lines and modern features, including push-button start and keyless entry.

City comes with automatic climate control, loaded steering wheel, decent multimedia system. It delivers an optimal balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it perfect for both urban commutes and long drives. Safety features include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), ensuring a secure and reliable ride on the road. With these upgrades, the Honda City remains a top choice for those seeking a dependable and well-rounded vehicle.

Honda City Price Update

Models Price
City 1.2L M/T 4,649,000
City 1.2L CVT 4,689,000
City 1.5L CVT 5,439,000
City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 5,649,000
City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 5,849,000

Honda City Installment 2025

City 1.2 Amount
Price of Vehicle Rs4,689,000
Upfront Payment
Security Deposit Rs. 1,406,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,409,800
Monthly Payment
Number of Months 60
Rent Per Month Rs. 81,500

City 1.5

City 1.5

 Details
Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,439,000
Upfront Payment
Security Deposit Rs. 1,631,700
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,634,800
Monthly Payment
Number of Months 60
Rent Per Month Rs. 93,500

Honda City 1.2 Colours

The company offers Honda City 1.2 in various colours such as Pearl Black, Carnelian Red, Urban Titanium, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Morning Mist Blue.

2025 Price Update and Taxes for Toyota Yaris in Pakistan

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto 5 Years Installment Plans in Pakistan after prices increase in 2025

  • Automobile

Suzuki Every VXR updated three-year installment plan in Pakistan March 2025

  • Automobile

Suzuki swift updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

  • Automobile

Alto New Tax for filers and non-filers after Price increase; Full List here

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer