Honda City 1.2 vs 1.5 Variants March 2025 Installment Plans in Pakistan

KARACHI – Honda City continues to remain among hot favourite sedans, as the car, but the price remains over Rs4.5 million in Pakistan.

The sedan not only offers cutting-edge features but also delivers decent fuel efficiency and unmatched comfort. It continues to impress car buyers with its blend of reliability, comfort, and performance. The latest generation brings a refreshed design with sharp body lines and modern features, including push-button start and keyless entry.

City comes with automatic climate control, loaded steering wheel, decent multimedia system. It delivers an optimal balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it perfect for both urban commutes and long drives. Safety features include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), ensuring a secure and reliable ride on the road. With these upgrades, the Honda City remains a top choice for those seeking a dependable and well-rounded vehicle.

Honda City Price Update

Models Price City 1.2L M/T 4,649,000 City 1.2L CVT 4,689,000 City 1.5L CVT 5,439,000 City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 5,649,000 City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 5,849,000

Honda City Installment 2025

City 1.2 Amount Price of Vehicle Rs4,689,000 Upfront Payment Security Deposit Rs. 1,406,700 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,409,800 Monthly Payment Number of Months 60 Rent Per Month Rs. 81,500

City 1.5

City 1.5 Details Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,439,000 Upfront Payment Security Deposit Rs. 1,631,700 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,634,800 Monthly Payment Number of Months 60 Rent Per Month Rs. 93,500

Honda City 1.2 Colours

The company offers Honda City 1.2 in various colours such as Pearl Black, Carnelian Red, Urban Titanium, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Morning Mist Blue.