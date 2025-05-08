India enforces Blackout in Punjab as New Delhi on edge after Pakistan’s warning

AMRITSAR – As tensions between nuclear armed Pakistan and India escalate after India’s Operation Sindoor, widespread blackouts have been enforced across several Indian states, including Punjab, occupied Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army have issued high-level alerts in response to potential aerial threats from Pakistan. In Punjab, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot have implemented indefinite nighttime blackouts. Chandigarh has also enforced similar measures. Authorities have directed residents to turn off all external lighting, including street lights and generator-powered lights, to reduce visibility to potential aerial threats .

Delhi is in panic as Pakistan vowed to retaliate against India’s recent airstrikes, which Islamabad claims resulted in civilian casualties. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Indian strikes as acts of war and asserted Pakistan’s right to respond.

Paki-India War Update

The situation has led to heightened security measures across India. Airports in northern and western regions are on high alert, with some flights being suspended. Blackouts have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Kathua and Udhampur. Rajasthan’s Barmer district and Gujarat’s Bhuj have also enforced blackouts.

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for immediate de-escalation and urged Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups .

As both nations remain on high alert, the risk of further escalation looms, with civilians on both sides bracing for potential fallout.