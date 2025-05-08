From ashes to strength

AS Pakistan marks the second anniversary of the tragic events of 9th May, it is imperative to reflect not only on the acts of violence that shook the nation but also on the resilience of the state and the unity of its people in defending national institutions.

On this day in 2023, an orchestrated campaign of violence was unleashed across the country.

Under the guise of political protest, miscreants targeted military installations, desecrated national monuments, and vandalized symbols of state authority.

This was not merely an outburst of political frustration it was a deliberate attempt to undermine Pakistan’s unity, challenge the writ of the state, and provoke instability.

What made the events of 9th May particularly alarming was the clear evidence of premeditation.

Intelligence assessments and forensic digital trails revealed coordinated communication, mobilization of agitators, and targeted selection of strategic sites.

The attacks on the Corps Commander House in Lahore, GHQ in Rawalpindi, and memorials of martyrs were not random; they were symbolic strikes meant to weaken public trust in the Pakistan Armed Forces the very institution that safeguards the country’s sovereignty.

Despite the chaos, Pakistan’s response has been resolute.

Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to restore order and bring perpetrators to justice.

Through transparent legal processes, many involved in the violence are being held accountable, reaffirming the state’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

Moreover, the Pakistani public overwhelmingly condemned the violence, showcasing that the nation stands united against any attempt to destabilize it from within or outside.

The 9th May incident also exposed the dangerous intersection between political opportunism and disinformation.

Anti-state elements, including those with known affiliations to hostile foreign agencies, exploited social media platforms to spread false narratives, incite hatred against national institutions, and distort the truth.

It is no coincidence that these narratives mirrored those pushed by adversaries seeking to fragment Pakistan from within.

But Pakistan has learned and evolved.

The post-9th May period has seen increased vigilance against hybrid warfare tactics, strategic counter-disinformation campaigns, and a renewed national discourse centred on unity, respect for institutions, and democratic stability.

The second anniversary of 9th May is not merely a remembrance of what was lost, but a reaffirmation of what Pakistan stands for.

It is a call for political maturity, for rejection of violent expression, and for the strengthening of democratic avenues for dissent.

National institutions, especially the military, deserve respect and support not because they are above criticism, but because they are the guardians of the nation’s territorial and ideological frontiers.

Pakistan moves forward stronger, wiser, and more united.

The shadows of 9th May will not define our future, but the resolve shown in its aftermath will.

Let this anniversary be a tribute to national resilience, and a firm reminder: no individual, group, or party is above the Constitution or the sanctity of the state.

