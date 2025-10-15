Income Tax Filing Deadline extended for second time amid business concerns

LAHORE – Some relief for taxpayers as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to October 31, 2025. The previous deadline of October 15 has now been extended for the second time this year, following an earlier extension from September 30.

The decision comes after persistent requests from taxpayers seeking additional time due to challenges posed by new tax reforms, national uncertainties, and recent floods.

Income Tax Extension

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) earlier recommended the extension to the FBR. LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, and Vice President Khurram Lodhi expressed their gratitude for the timely relief.

President Saigol noted that the extension would help ease the burden on traders and industrialists, encourage broader tax compliance, and strengthen the country’s economy. Sheikh and Lodhi added that such steps promote trust between the government and business community while fostering a culture of voluntary compliance.

LCCI reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies that facilitate ease of doing business and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.