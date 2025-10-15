Punjab directs restaurants to install suction hoods ahead of smog season

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made the installation of suction hoods mandatory for commercial restaurants to control smoke, fumes, and grease emissions in open cooking stations and barbeque grills.

The Punjab government has directed the installation within 15 days to check air quality deterioration during the upcoming smog season.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “I, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, PAS, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab, do hereby order that all commercial restaurant owners, outdoor cooking stations/barbecue grills that use coal, wood, or charcoal shall install and maintain properly designed and functional Type-I suction hoods to effectively capture and filter smoke, fumes, and grease-laden vapors before their release into the open air”.

“Ensure that such systems are equipped with appropriate filters or scrubbers and are maintained regularly to ensure efficient operation in compliance with Punjab Environmental Quality Standards (PEQS) and complete the installation of the required systems within 15 days of issuance of this order. Any contravention of this order shall be punished under the Environmental Protection Smog (Prevention and Control) Rules 2023. This order shall come into force with immediate effect within the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and shall remain in force until withdrawn or modified”, the notification reads.

Temperature inversion and stagnant winds significantly aggravate the accumulation of soot, particulate matter, and other air pollutants in the atmosphere, creating a dense layer of smog, leading to severe degradation of air quality and adverse public health impacts during winter.

Commercial restaurants and eateries—particularly outdoor cooking stations and barbecue grills utilizing coal, wood, or charcoal as fuel sources—emit significant quantities of particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and other air pollutants, which aggravate smog formation and deteriorate ambient air quality, especially in densely populated urban areas. Such emissions have been identified as notable contributors to localized air pollution due to the release of smoke, grease, and fumes generated during cooking and grilling operations.