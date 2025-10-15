FACT CHECK: No Drone strikes in Peshawar as old Fire Video shared by Indian accounts amid tensions

ISLAMABAD – A coordinated disinformation campaign by several Indian and Afghan social media accounts falsely claiming that drone strikes hit Peshawar has been exposed, as Pakistan and Afghanistan engage in military confrontation.

The misleading posts show 2024 video of a fire in a plaza, alleging that Afghan Air Force drone had targeted a “Pakistani intelligence office” near Bala Hisar.

These claims have been completely debunked as there was no such drone attack occurred in Peshawar and that the viral footage had no connection to current military operations. As fake news flooded social media, real explosions were shaking Kabul and Kandahar.

Peshawar Drone Attack

Earlier this day, Pakistan’s Army launched precision airstrikes deep inside Afghanistan, hitting what it described as key Taliban and militant hideouts responsible for a string of deadly cross-border assaults.

The strikes hit “centre and leadership of Fitna al-Hindustan”, a designation used by Pakistan for terror networks operating in Balochistan. Security sources confirmed that Taliban Battalion Headquarters Nos. 4 and 8 and Border Brigade No. 5 in Kandahar were also wiped out in the coordinated operation.

Officials said that targets were carefully chosen, far from civilian zones, and successfully neutralized with precision firepower. The military called the strikes a powerful retaliatory response to recent Afghan Taliban attacks along the border, which had claimed numerous lives on both sides.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, security officials declared that the armed forces possess the full capability to deliver a decisive and crushing response to any foreign aggression.

The intense airstrikes came just hours before a surprise 48-hour ceasefire was announced between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, reportedly at Kabul’s request, in a desperate attempt to cool the escalating border conflict that has gripped the region in recent days.

As both sides pause to reassess their next moves, the truth battle online and the firefight on the ground reveal a volatile mix of misinformation, military might, and fragile diplomacy, all unfolding along one of the world’s most dangerous borders.