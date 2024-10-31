Imran to receive case documents on Nov 8

Attack on GHQ…

Anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi will distribute case documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founding chairman Imran Khan on November 8 in the case related to the attack on the GHQ during the chaos on May 9, 2023.

The special anti-terrorism court presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, conducted the hearing of the case at Adiala Jail, where charge sheets were handed to 32 accused, including prominent PTI leaders.

Those who appeared in court included Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Usman Dar, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waseq Qayyum, Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, Kanwal Shauzab, and Shireen Mazari.

The court was unable to provide Imran Khan’s documents as the scheduled jail trial session was cancelled, and PTI lawyers declined to accept documents on his behalf without his explicit instructions. “We cannot collect the documents for our founding chairman without direct guidance,” stated PTI legal representative Faisal Malik.

The court directed the absent accused to collect their documents within two days and set November 8 as the date for distribution to Imran Khan, with an indictment expected to follow.

Previously, the court had declared that all those who had yet to receive charge sheets would have them distributed before formal trial proceedings began on November 8. Warrants were issued for 12 absent PTI workers.

The GHQ attack case has been separated from 13 related cases, with the primary trial to start on November 8. Hearings for the remaining cases are set for November 4.

Last week the details of the challan were revealed. The challan in the case over the attack on GHQ in Rawalpindi during the unrest on May 9, revealed that PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan, along with other defendants, faces a total of 27 serious charges.