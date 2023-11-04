Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there was no decision regarding an electoral alliance between PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet.

While addressing an event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the announcement of the general election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He, however, said that it would be better to announce the election date without the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Bilawal urged for the provision of a level playing field for all political parties. He claimed that PPP had formed its governments in 1988 and 2007 despite the non-provision of a level playing field.

The former foreign minister claimed that the PPP has never been given a level playing field in any elections. He expressed hopes that his political party would form its government in the Centre.