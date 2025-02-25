Mustafa Kamal, Hanif Abbasi, among several to join Federal Cabinet; reports

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government has decided to expand the federal cabinet by inducting four to five new ministers, including Mustafa Kamal.

Sources familiar with the development told Pakistan Observer that the federal cabinet is set for an expansion with the inclusion of four or five new ministers, as per reliable sources. The new appointments are expected to strengthen the government’s representation across different political parties.

Sources confirm that Hanif Abbasi and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Khalid Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, and Mustafa Kamal from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will be inducted into the cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025.

As per tentative assignments, Hanif Abbasi is likely to be appointed as the Minister for Railways, while Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is expected to take over the Ministry of National Health Services. Khalid Magsi is anticipated to be given the Ministry of Communications, and Mustafa Kamal is likely to be handed the Ministry of Science and Technology.

As of now, Ministry of Science and Technology is held by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also oversees the Ministry of Federal Education. However, sources state that the Ministry of Federal Education will remain with Siddiqui.

The cabinet expansion is seen as a significant political development, with various factions of the ruling coalition being accommodated in key ministerial positions.