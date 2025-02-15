Horse and Cattle Show 2025: Chitral team wins Buzkashi match at Fortress Stadium

LAHORE – In celebration of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, a thrilling Buzkashi competition for horse riders was organized at Fortress Stadium under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

A fascinating match took place between the teams from Chitral and Gilgit.

Each team fielded five riders, showcasing their skills in the traditional Central Asian game of Buzkashi.The game consisted of two 25-minute halves, with a total playtime of 50 minutes.

Both Chitral and Gilgit teams remained tied at one goal each until the final moments of the match. Chitral’s team scored a goal in the last minute, securing a narrow victory by one point. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of 200,000 rupees, while the losing team received a cash prize of Rs100,000.

The unique competition of Buzkashi, witnessed for the first time in Punjab, thrilled the crowd. Spectators, including men, women, and children, expressed great joy at the display of skill and sportsmanship.Buzkashi is a traditional Central Asian sport in which two teams of riders compete to carry a goat to a designated circle in the center of the field.