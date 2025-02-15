AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Funeral prayer of Lt Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed offered in Lahore

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed (age 21, resident of District Lahore), who embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the motherland in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, was solemnly offered at Lahore Garrison.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with the Defence Minister, Information Minister, senior serving military and civil officials, and relatives of the Shaheed, attended the funeral to pay their respects.
In his statement, the Prime Minister remarked that “this noble sacrifice serves as yet another resplendent example of the unwavering dedication and bravery of our valiant sons, who willingly lay down their lives for the sovereignty and defence of our beloved homeland. The entire nation stands united in unwavering solidarity with our Armed Forces.”
Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed will be laid to rest with full military honours, in recognition of his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Web Desk Staff

