The Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) is one among the best in the private healthcare system and this state-of-the-art facility provides the latest medical, clinical and surgical services as per the international standards. These views were expressed by Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik during a visit to the IHHN in the Korangi area of Karachi. He appreciated the fact that the Sindh government has also recognized the hospital’s role by partnering with this leading char-ity.

Under this partnership, a 1,350-bed hospital will be established in Korangi to provide free-of-charge treatment to patients from deprived communities and the provincial government will bear 50 per cent construction cost of the hospital. IHHN Founder Dr Abdul Bari on the occasion nominated Mr Faisal Zahid Malik as ‘Corporate Ambassador’ of Indus Hospital and presented him a shield in recognition of the support the Daily Pakistan Observer has been extending to the hospital. Pakistan Observer has always been supportive to the IHHN’s mission and it is a great contribution, he said.

While expressing his gratitude, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik said it was a matter of great honour for him to represent the hospital and support its mission. Paki-stan Observer stands by you in this great and noble mission, he assured Dr Bari. He appreciated that the new hospital in addition to providing free treatment services would also launch tele-clinics to provide consultation services to the needy in all areas of the province.

He said charities like the IHHN serve as role models for other such non-profit organizations to work in the private sector and thus win public confidence. IHHN is the prime example in the health sector to serve the downtrodden people in the best possible manner, he said. Dr Bari on the occasion took Mr Faisal Zahid Malik to various departments, wards and parts of the hospital where he met with the pa-tients and inquired about their health.

He said the free health services provided by the public and charitable health facilities in the province were the only viable way to treat such patients from poor families who don’t have the financial means to access quality healthcare facilities. He said the free health services provided by the public and charitable health facilities in the province were the only viable way to treat such patients from poor families who don’t have the financial means to access quality healthcare facilities. For this purpose and to attract donors, the IHHN has been holding different events nationally and internationally, and recently, it organized a successful fundraising event in London too. Dr Bari expressed gratitude to the philanthropists who generously donated to run the IHHN and promised to complete the hospital project in the shortest possible time.