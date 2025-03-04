AGL56.89▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK178.86▲ 4.58 (0.03%)BOP12.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.46▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML45.85▲ 1.63 (0.04%)DGKC119.29▲ 0.39 (0.00%)FCCL39.99▲ 0.22 (0.01%)FFL14.67▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC133.9▲ 2.11 (0.02%)HUMNL13.08▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.42▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP79.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)OGDC213.32▲ 1.56 (0.01%)PAEL41.86▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL9.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)PPL172.75▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL34.19▲ 1.03 (0.03%)PTC23.74▲ 0.51 (0.02%)SEARL93.25▲ 8.48 (0.10%)TELE7.98▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL31.07▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TPLP11.03▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET20.87▲ 0.66 (0.03%)TRG58.78▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY28.76▲ 0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.4▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar heads to Saudi Arabia for key OIC Council Meeting on Palestine

Deputy Pm Ishaq Dar Heads To Saudi Arabia For Key Oic Council Meeting On Palestine
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is set to visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

Foreign Ministers and senior officials from OIC member countries are flocking to the Kingdom to discuss collective actions in response to the deteriorating situation in Palestine. The ongoing Israeli aggression, violations of Palestinian rights, and efforts to displace the Palestinian population have escalated the crisis, prompting this urgent meeting.

As key advocate for Palestinian cause, Islamabad has consistently raised concerns on various international platforms. During the upcoming OIC-CFM session, Deputy Senator Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and its principled stance. He will call for Israel’s complete withdrawal from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem, and strongly oppose any proposal for further displacing Palestinians.

Senator Dar is also expected to advocate for the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to return to their homeland, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Besides OIC session, Foreign Minister Dar is set to hold bilateral discussions with key counterparts from OIC member states to strengthen cooperation on this critical issue.

OIC SG pleads at International Court of Justice, on cause of Palestine

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; Temperatures continue to rise

  • Pakistan

Iftar Buffet Deals in Lahore in Ramazan 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; wet spell decreases temperatures

  • Pakistan

Aurat Marchers face permit issues ahead of Women’s Day rally in Islamabad

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer