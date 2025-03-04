Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; Temperatures continue to rise

KARACHI – Temperatures continued to rise in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh due to prolonged dry weather.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds are likely during the period. The prevailing conditions will cause gradual rise in temperatures during the day and at nighttime.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 19°C and 21°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 20°C and 22°C on Friday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 16°C and 18°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 17°C and 19°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro remained the coldest place in Sindh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 15 per cent.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 01 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 18 per cent.