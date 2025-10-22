Pakistan reach 94/4 as South Africa take control of Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – Debutant Asif Afridi claimed a six-wicket haul as Pakistan ended day three in a spot of bother, leading South Africa by 23 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At stumps, Pakistan were 94 for four in 35 overs, with Babar Azam unbeaten on 49 off 83 balls, including seven fours and Mohammad Rizwan not out on 16 off 49 balls with one boundary.

The pair added an unbroken 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the hosts were reduced to 60 for four in 20.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan began their second innings with a deficit of 71 runs and slipped to 16 for three as Imam-ul-Haq (9, 14b, 2x4s), Abdullah Shafique (6, 19b) and Shan Masood (0, 5b) all departed inside seven overs.

For the tourists, Simon Harmer picked up three wickets.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 185 for four, South Africa were eventually bowled out for 404 in 119.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Asif finished with figures of six for 79, becoming only the second Pakistan bowler after Mohammad Zahid to take five wickets or more on Test debut at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy added two crucial partnerships, one with Keshav Maharaj (30, 53b, 3x4s) and the second with No. 11 batter Kagiso Rabada (71, 61b, 4x4s, 4x6s), to steer his side to a substantial first-innings lead. Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89 as the visitors added 169 runs for the last two wickets.

Asif was the standout performer, finishing with six for 79, while Noman Ali claimed two wickets.

Scores in brief:

Day 3 of 5

Pakistan 333 all out, 113.4 overs (Shan Masood 87, Saud Shakeel 66, Abdullah Shafique 57, Salman Ali Agha 45; Keshav Maharaj 7-102, Simon Harmer 2-75) and 94-4, 35 overs (Babar Azam 49 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 16 not out; Simon Harmer 3-26)

South Africa 404 all out, 119.3 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 89 not out, Tristan Stubbs 76, Kagiso Rabada 71, Tony de Zorzi 55, Aiden Markram 32; Asif Afridi 6-79, Noman Ali 2-92)