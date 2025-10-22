PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025: Distribution Date and other details

ISLAMABAD – Getting a brand-new laptop from government remains quite exciting for students, and the moment is almost here for students across Pakistan as Prime Minister’s Youth Program officially announced that the laptop distribution drive will kick off on October 30, 2025, in Islamabad.

A social media post shared revealed the dates for all students. It said wait is almost over. Get ready for the grand distribution, starting on 30th October, 2025, in Islamabad.

PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025

This event marks the start of nationwide rollout of PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme, an initiative designed to provide students with access to essential digital tools to boost their education and skill development.

After the launch in capital, students of other regions will get laptops. Youth Laptop Scheme is flagship project of Prime Minister’s Youth Program, which aimed to promote digital literacy, improve access to tech, and empower students enrolled in universities and colleges.

Thousands of students are expected to benefit from this new phase of the initiative. Officials confirmed that the complete schedule and regional distribution plan will be shared soon, ensuring students in all areas can participate.

Islamabad event will feature senior government representatives and will welcome students from various educational institutions to witness and be part of this exciting launch.

PM Youth Laptop Eligibility 2025

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced Final Merit List 2025 for PM Youth Laptop Scheme Phase-III. Only students enrolled in HEC-recognized public sector universities and registered in undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil/MS, or PhD programs are eligible for this list.

Applicants must have maintained strong academic performance, met the minimum CGPA requirements, and ensured regular attendance. Additionally, only those who submitted their applications before the official deadline through the HEC Laptop Scheme portal have been considered.

Eligible students can check the Final Merit List by visiting the official website using their CNIC number. Laptops will be distributed through the designated university focal persons, who will require students to present their CNIC and Student ID for verification.