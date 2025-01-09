ICT admin, PNCA host Mukabila Hifz Qirat

The ICT Administration, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), successfully organized two days prestigious “Mukabila Hifz Qirat” competition. This event, held at the PNCA Auditorium (F-5/1), brought together talented students from various madaris across Islamabad, showcasing their remarkable skills in Quranic recitation.

The competition aimed to promote the art of Qirat and inspire a deeper connection with the Holy Quran. Students from different madaris participated in this event, categorized based on their age and educational levels. The finalists demonstrated extraordinary talent, captivating the audience with their soulful recitations.

The winners were honored during an award ceremony presided over by DG PNCA, Mr. Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, who appreciated the participants’ dedication and talent. Shields and certificates were distributed to the top performers in recognition of their outstanding achievements. Participants competed in two rounds, with separate categories for male and female students. The event concluded with prayers for the prosperity of the country and the promotion of Islamic education.The panel of judges included renowned Qaris and scholars from the Islamic community.The winners of each category will represent Islamabad in upcoming national-level competitions.The ICT Administration and PNCA reiterated their commitment to fostering platforms that encourage spiritual growth and cultural enrichment.