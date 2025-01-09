Islamabad all set to host int’l moot on girls’ education

Malala to deliver keynote address at girls’ education summit

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Raabta-e-AalmiIslami (Muslim World League), is organizing an ‘International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities’ on January 11 and 12 in the federal capital.

World’s renowned academicians, educationists including Pakistan’s daughter and the Nobel laureate MalalaYousafzai will attend the conference and share their views on this important subject.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui while addressing a news conference here on Thursday. The conference he said was being organized at the special interest and directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The aim of the conference is to address challenges and explore opportunities and open new avenues of girls’ education.

During the two-day event, education ministers and 56 delegates from 48 Islamic countries will deliberate on the prospects of girls’ education and find out a way to overcome the challenges in its way.

Besides the leading educationists, the conference would be attended by leaders, policy makers, diplomats, religious scholars, and experts from the Islamic countries who have earned international respect for their exemplary work in promoting girls’ education.

Dr Khalid Maqbool apprised that the prestigious event will be presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The conference’s keynote address would be delivered by Nobel Laureate and globally acclaimed advocate for girls’ education MalalaYousafzai, he added.

“Girls education in a state of emergency in Muslim counties and holding the international conference would not only pave the ways to promote girls’ education but also give a platform for initiating actionable programs and devising strategic solutions to address harness opportunities to advance women’s education in such countries,” he said.

The minister underscored that the conference would draw attention of all Muslim countries of the world and the move would help and demonstrate the transformative impact of education.

Chief ministers of all the provinces would also attend the conference to make it successful, adding that education was a biggest asset and weapon of the men and women, he said adding it was the foremost responsibility of the government to impart education on girls for better home, coming generations, and society to survive a life with dignity.

He emphasized that successful holding of the conference would give a strong message to world that Muslim countries believed in girls’ education and putting obstacles in that regard. “Education is a cornerstone of progress and development within Muslim counties while the girls’ educations hold immense transformative potential.”