ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Expected dates unveiled for mega event

LAHORE – The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to run from February 7 to March 8, with India and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the mega tournament.

The ICC sources said that the event will feature matches across five Indian venues and two Sri Lankan venues. The final is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, though officials have confirmed that if Pakistan reaches the final, the match will instead be staged in Colombo.

This will mark Sri Lanka’s second time hosting the World Cup after 2012 while India last hosted the tournament in 2016.

A total of 20 teams will participate, with 15 already confirmed, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and Italy.

The remaining five slots will be decided through qualifiers — three from Asia and two from the East Asia-Pacific region.

The ICC has finalized the schedule and communicated details to all participating nations.