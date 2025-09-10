India to face UAE in Asia Cup 2025 second match today

DUBAI – India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns on Wednesday (today) in the second match of Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament marks India’s first outing under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, following the retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 format.

Historically, India and UAE have faced each other only once in T20 internationals. That encounter took place during the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur, Bangladesh, where UAE batted first and posted 81 runs for the loss of nine wickets. India chased down the target comfortably, winning by nine wickets.

In One-Day Internationals, the two sides have met three times, with India emerging victorious on all occasions.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s Asia Cup fixture, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by a convincing margin. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 188 runs for six wickets in 20 overs, with Sediqullah Atal (73), Mohammad Nabi (33), and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) leading the charge. In reply, Hong Kong faltered, as only Babar Hayat (39) and Yasim Murtaza (16) offered resistance.

All Asia Cup 2025 matches begin at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Tournament complete schedule:

Sept 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

Sept 12: Pakistan vs Oman

Sept 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Sept 14: The high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India

Sept 15: UAE vs Oman, followed by Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka

Sept 16: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Sept 17: Pakistan vs UAE

Sept 18: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Sept 19: The final group-stage match between India and Oman

The much-anticipated Pakistan–India showdown on September 14 is expected to be the highlight of the tournament.