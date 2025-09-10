Islamabad court orders arrest of KP CM Gandapur in arms recovery case

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in Islamabad has ordered the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an arms recovery case, directing authorities to produce him before the bench on September 17.

The development came during the hearing of a case registered at Bara Kahu Police Station, where the court expressed displeasure over Gandapur's repeated absence.

His counsel also failed to ensure his appearance, leading the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants.

The ruling comes amid heightened political tensions in the country, with opposition parties accusing the government of selective accountability while legal observers insist that the judiciary is simply upholding the law.

The legal experts say that Gandapur's status as a sitting Chief Minister adds political weight to the case, making compliance with the court's directives a significant test for law enforcement agencies. The court's decision now puts additional pressure on authorities to act decisively.

According to court records, the KP Chief Minister faces charges relating to the recovery of arms and liquor from his possession. This case has been pending in Islamabad for several months. Earlier, on July 19, 2025, the same sessions court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Gandapur in the same case after rejecting his plea for exemption from personal appearance. At that time, the court had directed that he be taken into custody and produced before the court, but the orders were not executed.

Aleema Khan PTI leaders named in FIR for attack on journalist Tayyab Baloch

Earlier, a routine press briefing of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan saw chaotic scenes which led to assualt on some media personnel, and the whole incident prompted legal action.

A case has been registered at Saddar Bairooni police station against senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for allegedly assaulting journalist Tayyab Baloch outside Adiala Jail.

The complaint lists prominent party figures, including Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, party lawyer Naeem Panjotha, and Intisar Satti, as accused. Around 40 unidentified PTI workers have also been named for their alleged involvement.

According to police, Tayyab Baloch reported that he was attacked by PTI members near the jail. Following the complaint, the FIR was registered and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The FIR cites the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: criminal intimidation (506), rioting (147), unlawful assembly (149), theft after preparation for causing hurt (382), and mischief causing damage (427).

Authorities have yet to comment on further developments in the case, and further proceedings are underway.