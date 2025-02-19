Sania Mirza reveals how much money Farah Khan gave to her son at birth

MUMBAI – Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has revealed how much money her longtime friend and renowned Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan gave to her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, at the time of his birth.

Sania, along with her son Izhaan and her sister, well-known YouTuber and fashion designer Anam Mirza, recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where they shared several interesting anecdotes.

As per her usual style, Farah Khan not only cooked in her vlog but also made her guest, Sania Mirza, prepare her favorite dish.

During the episode, Farah also gave a gift to her young guest, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

When Izhaan started playfully acting up, Sania joked to Farah Khan, saying, “Izhaan is giving you an audition!”

Recalling the time of Izhaan’s birth, Sania said, “Not many people know this, but when Farah came to see Izhaan at the hospital, she gave him a 10-rupee note and said, ‘I will launch you in my film—this is your signing amount’,”.



Sania then turned to Farah and asked, “Did you give him 10 rupees or 100?”

To this, Farah laughingly replied, “Just say 100!” Sania, refusing to lie, responded, “No, it was a 10-rupee note,” before bursting into laughter.

Farah Khan then quipped, “The 100-rupee note I gave Izhaan at his birth wasn’t wasted—it was actually his signing fee for my film!”