Hulk Hogan dies at 71: Five Facts you need to know about Legendary WWE Wrestler

NEW YORK – Hulk Hogan, one of most iconic wrestlers of all times, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at age of 71, leaving an unmatched legacy.

In a statement, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed Hogan’s death. The wrestler was known for his signature handlebar mustache, bandana, and powerful charisma, He became face of WWE in 80s and 90s, helping transform wrestling into a global entertainment spectacle.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company said in a statement on social media. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve worldwide fame in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

He started his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to superstardom after signing with WWE, and bagged six WWE Championships over the course of his career and headlining multiple WrestleMania events, becoming a hero to millions of fans worldwide.

Outside the ring, Hogan appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Rocky III, Muppets from Space, Gnomeo & Juliet, and The A-Team, expanding his legacy beyond wrestling.

Hogan’s Real Name

Only a few people know that Hulk’s real name was Terry Gene Bollea.

Guinness World Record

Hogan once held the record for the most licensed appearances by a professional wrestler. His image appeared on everything from lunch boxes to pasta (yes, Hulk Hogan Pasta).

Huge Fan of Andre the Giant

Despite famously body-slamming Andre at WrestleMania III, Hogan would call Andre “the greatest ever” and often told stories of how Andre protected and mentored him early in his career.

Black Belt in Karate

While known for wrestling, Hogan trained in martial arts and earned a black belt in karate, which influenced his discipline and flexibility in the ring.

Rocked Reality Show before trend

Thunder in Paradise (1994) was a cheesy action series starring Hogan and had a reality-TV feel before the genre exploded. Some even call it a prototype of wrestling crossover entertainment.