Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda Cars Latest Prices after New Taxes – July 2025 Update

KARACHI – Dream of owning a car in Pakistan is becoming more distant for Pakistanis as automakers announce sharp price hikes in eakw of implementation of new tax measures under Budget 2025. As sales figures showed a modest recovery in recent months, experts say rising prices have now pushed car ownership beyond the reach of many middle-income families.

The biggest jolt comes from the introduction of the New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy, which has significantly impacted the cost of both economy and luxury vehicles. Top auto companies including Toyota, Honda, and Pak Suzuki jacked up car prices.

After revision, Toyota Yaris models cost 46Lac while Fortuner GR-S now costs Rs. 20.47 million. Alto VXR AGS now costs over Rs. 3.16 million, a jump of nearly Rs. 177,000, while the Swift GLX CVT has crossed Rs. 4.76 million mark.

Suzuki Car Prices in Pakistan 2025

Car Model New Price 
Alto VXR 2,994,861
Alto VXR AGS 3,166,480
Alto VXL AGS 3,326,446
Cultus VXR 4,089,490
Cultus VXL 4,359,160
Cultus AGS 4,591,460
Swift GL MT 4,460,160
Swift GL CVT 4,605,600
Swift GLX CVT 4,766,190
Every VX 2,912,230
Ravi VXR 2,965,200
Ravi Pickup 1,975,560
Ravi Without Deck 1,899,810

Toyota Car Prices in Pakistan – July 2025

Model New Price (PKR)
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,649,000
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,829,000
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,809,000
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 5,719,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 6,389,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 6,449,000
Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 6,099,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,699,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X Special Ed. 7,339,000
Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 7,029,000
Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige 7,669,000
Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black 7,709,000
Hilux E 11,379,000
Hilux Revo G 2.8 12,329,000
Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,939,000
Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8 14,279,000
Hilux Revo GR-S 15,889,000
Fortuner 2.7 G 14,929,000
Fortuner 2.7 V 16,659,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 18,169,000
Fortuner Legender 19,129,000
Fortuner GR-S 20,469,000

Honda Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model New Price 
Honda City 1.2 MT 4,696,000
Honda City 1.2 CVT 4,737,000
Honda City Aspire CVT 5,969,000
Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S 6,429,000
Honda Civic Oriel 8,834,000
Honda Civic Turbo RS 10,100,000

Despite a slight recovery in car sales due to improved financing options and easing supply chain disruptions earlier this year, affordability has reached its lowest point in over a decade. With soaring inflation, high interest rates, and a weakening Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the new taxes have only added fuel to the fire.

Ironically, sales did see a small uptick in Q2 2025, with more buyers entering showrooms after months of suppressed demand. However, dealers warn that this trend may reverse sharply if the current pricing pressure continues.

 

