Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda Cars Latest Prices after New Taxes – July 2025 Update

KARACHI – Dream of owning a car in Pakistan is becoming more distant for Pakistanis as automakers announce sharp price hikes in eakw of implementation of new tax measures under Budget 2025. As sales figures showed a modest recovery in recent months, experts say rising prices have now pushed car ownership beyond the reach of many middle-income families.

The biggest jolt comes from the introduction of the New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy, which has significantly impacted the cost of both economy and luxury vehicles. Top auto companies including Toyota, Honda, and Pak Suzuki jacked up car prices.

After revision, Toyota Yaris models cost 46Lac while Fortuner GR-S now costs Rs. 20.47 million. Alto VXR AGS now costs over Rs. 3.16 million, a jump of nearly Rs. 177,000, while the Swift GLX CVT has crossed Rs. 4.76 million mark.

Suzuki Car Prices in Pakistan 2025

Car Model New Price Alto VXR 2,994,861 Alto VXR AGS 3,166,480 Alto VXL AGS 3,326,446 Cultus VXR 4,089,490 Cultus VXL 4,359,160 Cultus AGS 4,591,460 Swift GL MT 4,460,160 Swift GL CVT 4,605,600 Swift GLX CVT 4,766,190 Every VX 2,912,230 Ravi VXR 2,965,200 Ravi Pickup 1,975,560 Ravi Without Deck 1,899,810

Toyota Car Prices in Pakistan – July 2025

Model New Price (PKR) Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,649,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,829,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,809,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 5,719,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 6,389,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 6,449,000 Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 6,099,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,699,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X Special Ed. 7,339,000 Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 7,029,000 Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige 7,669,000 Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black 7,709,000 Hilux E 11,379,000 Hilux Revo G 2.8 12,329,000 Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,939,000 Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8 14,279,000 Hilux Revo GR-S 15,889,000 Fortuner 2.7 G 14,929,000 Fortuner 2.7 V 16,659,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 18,169,000 Fortuner Legender 19,129,000 Fortuner GR-S 20,469,000

Honda Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model New Price Honda City 1.2 MT 4,696,000 Honda City 1.2 CVT 4,737,000 Honda City Aspire CVT 5,969,000 Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S 6,429,000 Honda Civic Oriel 8,834,000 Honda Civic Turbo RS 10,100,000

Despite a slight recovery in car sales due to improved financing options and easing supply chain disruptions earlier this year, affordability has reached its lowest point in over a decade. With soaring inflation, high interest rates, and a weakening Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the new taxes have only added fuel to the fire.

Ironically, sales did see a small uptick in Q2 2025, with more buyers entering showrooms after months of suppressed demand. However, dealers warn that this trend may reverse sharply if the current pricing pressure continues.