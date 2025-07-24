Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda Cars Latest Prices after New Taxes – July 2025 Update

KARACHI – Dream of owning a car in Pakistan is becoming more distant for Pakistanis as automakers announce sharp price hikes in eakw of implementation of new tax measures under Budget 2025. As sales figures showed a modest recovery in recent months, experts say rising prices have now pushed car ownership beyond the reach of many middle-income families.
The biggest jolt comes from the introduction of the New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy, which has significantly impacted the cost of both economy and luxury vehicles. Top auto companies including Toyota, Honda, and Pak Suzuki jacked up car prices.
After revision, Toyota Yaris models cost 46Lac while Fortuner GR-S now costs Rs. 20.47 million. Alto VXR AGS now costs over Rs. 3.16 million, a jump of nearly Rs. 177,000, while the Swift GLX CVT has crossed Rs. 4.76 million mark.
Suzuki Car Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Car Model
|New Price
|Alto VXR
|2,994,861
|Alto VXR AGS
|3,166,480
|Alto VXL AGS
|3,326,446
|Cultus VXR
|4,089,490
|Cultus VXL
|4,359,160
|Cultus AGS
|4,591,460
|Swift GL MT
|4,460,160
|Swift GL CVT
|4,605,600
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,766,190
|Every VX
|2,912,230
|Ravi VXR
|2,965,200
|Ravi Pickup
|1,975,560
|Ravi Without Deck
|1,899,810
Toyota Car Prices in Pakistan – July 2025
|Model
|New Price (PKR)
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,649,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,829,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,809,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|5,719,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige)
|6,389,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black)
|6,449,000
|Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
|6,099,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|6,699,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X Special Ed.
|7,339,000
|Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|7,029,000
|Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige
|7,669,000
|Corolla Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black
|7,709,000
|Hilux E
|11,379,000
|Hilux Revo G 2.8
|12,329,000
|Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8
|12,939,000
|Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8
|14,279,000
|Hilux Revo GR-S
|15,889,000
|Fortuner 2.7 G
|14,929,000
|Fortuner 2.7 V
|16,659,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4
|18,169,000
|Fortuner Legender
|19,129,000
|Fortuner GR-S
|20,469,000
Honda Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|New Price
|Honda City 1.2 MT
|4,696,000
|Honda City 1.2 CVT
|4,737,000
|Honda City Aspire CVT
|5,969,000
|Honda BR-V 1.5 CVT S
|6,429,000
|Honda Civic Oriel
|8,834,000
|Honda Civic Turbo RS
|10,100,000
Despite a slight recovery in car sales due to improved financing options and easing supply chain disruptions earlier this year, affordability has reached its lowest point in over a decade. With soaring inflation, high interest rates, and a weakening Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the new taxes have only added fuel to the fire.
Ironically, sales did see a small uptick in Q2 2025, with more buyers entering showrooms after months of suppressed demand. However, dealers warn that this trend may reverse sharply if the current pricing pressure continues.