Gulf, US,Europe observe Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 today

RIYADH – Eidul Fitr 2026 is being celebrated today in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as well as in the United States, United Kingdom and several European nations, following the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

In Saudi Arabia, the largest Eid congregations were held at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina, where millions of worshippers offered Eid prayers.

The festival is also being observed in United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and Oman, while Muslims in Palestine and Egypt are also marking the religious occasion.

Eid celebrations are underway in parts of Europe, Australia, China and Japan, where special arrangements were made for Eid prayers.

In London, large congregations gathered following confirmation of the moon sighting.

Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States and Canada are celebrating Eid with religious zeal and community gatherings.

However, in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, the moon was not sighted, and Muslims are observing fasting today.

Eidul Fitr in these countries is expected to be celebrated on Saturday.