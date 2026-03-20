Al-Aqsa Mosque closed for Eidul Fitr prayers for first time in 60 years

JERUSALEM – For the first time in 60 years, Al-Aqsa Mosque was closed by Israeli forces on Eidul Fitr, preventing Palestinian worshippers from performing the Eid prayers.

Worshippers gathered outside the mosque were not allowed to enter. Tensions escalated as Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd, creating a chaotic scene.

Amid the gunfire, calls of Takbeer (glorification of God) echoed as worshippers attempted to pray.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, marking the end of Ramadan, as the largest congregational prayers took place at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinha.

Millions of worshippers gathered at the mosques to perform the Eid prayers.

Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting global peace and stability and prayed for the safety, security, and well-being of the Muslim community.

The festival is also being observed in countries including Turkey, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Iraq.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a mosque in Sydney to join the celebrations and convey his greetings to the Muslim community. In the United States, the sighting of the Eid moon confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will be observed today.