How to download digital cards of car registration, arms license through NADRA app?

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority has unveiled another facility for citizens using the Pak ID mobile app.

In latest development, it has allowed citizens to download the digital cards of vehicle registration and arms license on mobile phone for free of cost.

The registration authority has shared a video on its YouTube channel, explaining the steps to download the digital card easily.

Steps to Download Digital Vehicle Registration or Arms License Card

Following are steps to download the cards using the Pak ID Mobile App:

Download Pak ID App on you mobile phone

Register your account and Log in

Click Other Government Services Option

Click Show More

Click Vehicle Card or Digital Arms License card

Card details will appear read them carefully and click download button

Move to ID Vault

Click Vehicle card or arms license

You will see your cards and save them on mobile phone for use

NADRA charges no fee for this service.

Earlier, NADRA has launched a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to get their date of births corrected on their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to NADRA, many citizens’ CNICs only contain the year and month of birth, but not the exact day.

To avoid complications in legal matters and official documentation, individuals are advised to update their CNIC with the correct and complete date of birth in line with other supporting documents.

How to Correct Your Date of Birth

Use the Pak-ID mobile application for easy updates

Or visit the nearest NADRA Registration Centre with valid supporting documents

NADRA said it will only accept correction requests if documentary proof is provided

It warned that CNICs without a full date of birth may face issues in banking, passport, and legal processes.

This initiative is part of NADRA’s effort to streamline identity data and ensure that all citizens have standardized and legally valid identity records.